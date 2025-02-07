Priest attacked during service in Washington Catholic church, says Holy Spirit helped him respond

A Washington church service was interrupted on Tuesday night as a man stormed the altar, attempting to punch a reverend.

Livestream footage shows the moment when Joshua James Sommers ran toward Rev. David Gaines, arms swinging.

Gaines was able to largely deflect the attack, but did take some hits.

"I've been called athletic, all sorts of things that I've never been called before – but in happy ways," Gaines told Fox News Digital in an interview Friday.

While he did not have memory of the first dodge, he said he was struck by subsequent punches on his left side.

"He fell to the ground and I don't know why I was doing this, but I was helping him up, and then he started swinging again with his left hand," Gaines said. "I do remember his left fist coming for my face and swatting it down multiple times."

Having been a priest for 10 and a half years, Gaines said he never experienced that sort of violence inside a church.

Yet, he remained peaceful.

In video footage, Gaines can be heard repetitively saying "it’s OK" during the attack, and asking Sommers to calm down.

"I don't know, honestly, where that came from – I could say the Holy Spirit, perhaps," he said. "I presumed that there was some kind of mental illness, because I've never seen this man in my life."

Just seconds after Sommers was escorted out of the church, the congregation joined in prayer for him.

Sommers was not a member of the church, but was brought in by a mother and son who noticed he was living on the streets.

Gaines said he was later informed by authorities that Sommers suffers from schizophrenia.

"They came up to me after the service and immediately were profusely apologizing, because they brought him in," Gaines said. "We just had our first big snow here, so it was really cold, and they brought him in for this healing novena, hoping that it would bring help him."

Even with everything that happened, Gaines said he is still glad Sommers was brought in to worship.

Sommers was seen sitting peacefully for nearly an hour prior to the outburst.

"I'm grateful that they brought him in, in God's providence," Gaines said. "Now he came to a healing novena, and now he's getting a ton of prayers. … God's promise allows everything to happen. He doesn't make evil things happen, but he allows bad things to happen for his greater glory for our salvation, salvation of souls, and hopefully for the salvation of Josh."

Gaines asked for continued prayers for Sommers, who has now been criminally charged in connection to the incident.

"In God's great mystery and plan, I am confident that God will do something good for Josh, for our community, and help us grow in healing," he said. "Please pray for Josh. [We need to] love those who are mentally ill as Christ commands. Part of that love is to offer prayers and sacrifices for him."

Sommers is charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, and fourth-degree attempted assault, according to court records.