Pregnant woman fatally shot at Seattle intersection; suspect apprehended

A pregnant woman, who was eight months along, lost her life after an assailant opened fire into the vehicle she was in while stopped at an intersection in downtown Seattle.

According to authorities, the woman's baby was delivered at a hospital but unfortunately passed away shortly after. A male passenger, aged 37, also sustained an arm injury and was receiving treatment in the hospital.

The motive behind the shooting, which took place on Tuesday morning in the Belltown neighborhood, remains unclear. The male perpetrator approached the car, fired multiple shots at the driver's side using a handgun, and fled the scene.

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS SEATTLE POLICE FROM ENFORCING GRAFFITI BAN

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Surveillance footage from the area revealed no prior interaction with the victims. Shortly after the incident, a 30-year-old man matching witness descriptions was apprehended by the police. Upon being approached by officers, he raised his arms and confessed, stating, "I did it, I did it."

The suspect claimed that he spotted a firearm inside the vehicle and reacted by firing. He was taken into custody, and a judge determined there was sufficient evidence to detain him on charges of homicide, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm. As of Wednesday, formal charges had not yet been filed against him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report