Pregnant mom of 4 facing deportation gets court review

A pregnant mother of four in North Carolina who is facing deportation to her native Guatemala will get a review by a federal immigration court.

One of her attorneys says 34-year-old Lilian Cardona-Perez was 15 when she entered the U.S. illegally.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman told The Associated Press that she came to the agency's attention when she was arrested in Wake County in 2010 on a property crime charge. That charge was later dismissed, but the Harnett County woman was ordered deported, and her appeals have since run out.

Court records also show a 2015 arrest for driving while impaired.

Her lawyer tells the Fayetteville Observer that it typically takes three weeks for the court to decide whether to deport someone.