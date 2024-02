Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Pennsylvania police are investigating the killing of a 23-year-old pregnant Amish woman who was reportedly found slain at her home on Monday, authorities said.

State police were called just before 12:30 p.m. to a home in the 21000 block of Fish Flats Road in Sparta Township, a news release said.

Responding troopers found Rebekah A. Byler deceased, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

Neighbors told WJET-TV/FOX 66 that a young, Amish couple lives in the Sparta Township home roughly 37 miles southeast of Erie.

"At approximately 12:30, PSP Corry got a call from 911 of a deceased female that was found at the scene. At this point, we have confirmed the identity of the female, that she is deceased, and it looks like suspicious circumstances," state police Lt. Mark Weindorf told WJET-TV/FOX 66.

Byler's two young children were in the home when her body was discovered, authorities told the news outlet.

Byler's husband came home around noon and found the body of his wife, neighbors said.

Family members said she was six months pregnant.

Investigators have not said how she died.