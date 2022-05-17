Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tornados
Published

Possible tornado touches down in New Hampshire, driver captures terrifying dashcam video

Storm tears through New Hampshire, NWS investigating possible tornado winds

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A thunderstorm in New Hampshire appears to have transformed into a full-blown tornado Monday evening, according to shocking video from bystanders.

The dangerous storm was captured on video by local Jason Byrne, who brought his camera dangerously close to the apparent cyclone.

"It just blew everything right around me and it blew the windows out of my jeep," said Byrne, according to WMUR 9. "And at that point the trees started falling so I just ducked down, and I slammed on the brakes and I stopped in the intersection, like the only place I could really find that there wasn't trees coming down."

HEAT SPREADS ACROSS NATION AS PLAINS, GREAT LAKES TO SEE SEVERE STORMS

By late Monday evening, over 4,000 individuals in the area were without power. Trees were knocked down, and power lines were taken out in the intense winds.

The National Weather Service began investigating the phenomenon Tuesday morning, looking for evidence of tornado-style damage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Towns in Texas and Oklahoma were hit with multiple tornadoes earlier this month, causing "heartbreaking" damage, but no serious injuries were reported.

Tornadoes hit the towns of Lockett, Texas, and Seminole, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said the damage caused by the tornado in Seminole is "heartbreaking," and added that he is "grateful" there are no serious injuries.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com