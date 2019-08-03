Sister, 30, held in slaying of ex-Portland State basketball player, 22; two other family members hurt

A 22-year-old athlete who played basketball and football at Portland State University in Oregon was fatally shot Friday afternoon, allegedly by his 30-year-old sister, who was later taken into police custody.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the crime, which police said happened in a home in northeast Portland. Two women, identified as an aunt and grandmother of the siblings, were wounded but expected to survive, according to authorities.

The death of Deante Strickland, who had recently graduated, was confirmed by the school Friday. Strickland was also a state champion football player in high school, according to OregonLive.com.

Police say Tamena Strickland is suspected in the shootings and was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, OregonLive reported.

“Everyone is shocked,” Deante’s uncle, Damien Strickland, said. The grandmother was shot nine times, Damien said.

The uncle told OregonLive that Deante left the house after he was shot and asked contractors working across the street to help him.

He said, “‘My sister shot me ... I don’t want to die,’” according to Damien, who said the contractors helped the victim until paramedics arrived.

Portland State said in a statement the school "mourns the tragic loss" of Strickland.

"My heart is broken," said Valerie Cleary, the university's athletic director. "Strick was one of the best. He put so much dedication into all he did on and off the court. He truly represented our Viking values and his hometown of Portland. I will never forget his smile."

