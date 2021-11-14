Expand / Collapse search
Portland
Published

Portland police searching for two suspects who fired multiple rounds at officers, striking cruiser

Portland has already seen a record number of homicides this year

By Paul Best | Fox News
Portland businesses struggle as crime surges: 'The city is at a breaking point' Video

Portland businesses struggle as crime surges: 'The city is at a breaking point'

Kristen Murray, a restaurant owner in Portland, says she doesn't want to give up on the city but increasing crime rates have brought business owners to a breaking point.

A manhunt is underway in Portland, Oregon, for two suspects who allegedly fired multiple rounds at officers on Saturday night during a traffic stop. 

One of the rounds struck a police car's rearview mirror but no officers were injured in the shooting. 

"As Chief, and as a member of the Portland community, I’m appalled and outraged at these acts of attempted murder," Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement on Sunday. 

"Facing one’s mortality can be traumatic and jarring. Last night was a challenging situation, but as usual, Bureau members met it with the courage and dedication they’re known for."

The incident began when officers initiated a traffic stop on a wanted suspect in eastern Portland around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. 

PORTLAND POLICE CHIEF REACTS TO THIS WEEKEND'S SHOOTING TERROR, STRESSES RECRUITMENT FOR NEW GUN VIOLENCE UNIT

The suspect tried to elude officers but the car came to a stop when the vehicle's tires were hit with spike strips. Two suspects, a man and a woman, then fled on foot. 

"Officers were pulling in to challenge them and as they jumped out and ran away, that’s when the shots were fired," a police spokesperson said at the scene on Saturday night. 

    A bullet hole in the rearview mirror of a Portland police officer's car.  (Portland Police Department)

    (Portland Police Department)

Authorities implemented a shelter-in-place order for the city's Hazelwood neighborhood but lifted it shortly before midnight following an extensive search. 

Portland saw an 83% increase in homicides in 2020 and has already surpassed that this year with a record 72 homicides so far in 2021.

The city cut its police budget last year, but Mayor Ted Wheeler proposed a $5 million investment earlier this month to add 200 more officers and buy body-worn cameras. 

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed adding $5 million to the city's police budget amid surging violence. 

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed adding $5 million to the city's police budget amid surging violence.  (Portland Police Department)

"Many Portlanders no longer feel safe in their city," Wheeler said at a news conference on Nov. 3. 

"Business owners have closed up shop for fear of doing business in high-risk areas. Commuters fear for their safety, whether taking public transport or going by foot. Parents are scared to let their children play outside."

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.