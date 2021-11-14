Portland police searching for two suspects who fired multiple rounds at officers, striking cruiser

A manhunt is underway in Portland, Oregon, for two suspects who allegedly fired multiple rounds at officers on Saturday night during a traffic stop.

One of the rounds struck a police car's rearview mirror but no officers were injured in the shooting.

"As Chief, and as a member of the Portland community, I’m appalled and outraged at these acts of attempted murder," Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement on Sunday.

"Facing one’s mortality can be traumatic and jarring. Last night was a challenging situation, but as usual, Bureau members met it with the courage and dedication they’re known for."

The incident began when officers initiated a traffic stop on a wanted suspect in eastern Portland around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect tried to elude officers but the car came to a stop when the vehicle's tires were hit with spike strips. Two suspects, a man and a woman, then fled on foot.

"Officers were pulling in to challenge them and as they jumped out and ran away, that’s when the shots were fired," a police spokesperson said at the scene on Saturday night.

Authorities implemented a shelter-in-place order for the city's Hazelwood neighborhood but lifted it shortly before midnight following an extensive search.

Portland saw an 83% increase in homicides in 2020 and has already surpassed that this year with a record 72 homicides so far in 2021.

The city cut its police budget last year, but Mayor Ted Wheeler proposed a $5 million investment earlier this month to add 200 more officers and buy body-worn cameras.

"Many Portlanders no longer feel safe in their city," Wheeler said at a news conference on Nov. 3.

"Business owners have closed up shop for fear of doing business in high-risk areas. Commuters fear for their safety, whether taking public transport or going by foot. Parents are scared to let their children play outside."