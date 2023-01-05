Portland arson suspect charged for historic church fire leaving 1905 house of worship marked for demolition

Portland authorities arrested a suspect in connection to a devastating fire at a historic church located in an area known by locals for "heavy transient activity" with tents for the homeless lining the streets.

The suspect, assigned male at birth, indicated a preferred name traditional for females, though Portland officials could not immediately confirm whether the individual identifies as transgender.

The fire first reported around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Old Portland Korean Church -- a three-story wooden, 3,000-square foot church, completed in 1905 – quickly escalated to three-alarm status and sparked concerns of a major structural collapse if the steeple were to fall onto elevated lines for the street car or a nearby house as crews poured water onto the blaze overnight.

The structure was marked for demolition on Thursday, but it was initially delayed.

VIDEO SHOWS HISTORIC PORTLAND CHURCH ENGULFED IN FLAMES; CRIME UNIT INVESTIGATING CAUSE

The Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit -- staffed by the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue – took Cameron David Storer, also known as Nicolette Fait, into custody Wednesday afternoon. The 27-year-old is charged with first- and second-degree arson and second-degree burglary.

"I cannot confirm the person identifies as transgender," Portland Fire’s Public Information Officer Rick Graves said in response to Fox News Digital’s questions. "The suspect was booked and arrested under their given name which is traditionally a name given to individuals born male at birth."

"During questioning the suspect indicated they preferred to be addressed by a name that appears to be one assigned to be someone who is female at birth," Graves added by email. "Through a discussion with our Fire Investigations Unit, there was no visual indication of any femineity of the suspect, and it was not until the preferred name was mentioned by the suspect did any AKA come into play. We do not have the ability to release any photos as it is prohibited by law."

The historic church had already been deemed unsafe in September 2020 due to previous fire activity that left major damage to the floor. All lower-level entry points, including doors and windows, were boarded up to prevent unwanted entry, and the church was regularly checked by both the owner and a fire safety specialist, Graves said.

The last inspection happened on Friday. The church was not in use at the time the fire broke out. The suspect was expected in court Thursday afternoon, KOIN reported.

Some 80 firefighters responded Tuesday into Wednesday to get the fire under control.

FOX 12 Oregon reported that the church is owned by a Hadi Nouredine, a Beaverton dentist, who was not available to immediately comment at his office regarding the fire.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brandon Flohr, who works in a nearby restaurant, told FOX 12 that the area around the church is known for "heavy transient activity."

"You couldn’t even walk down the street because of tents," he said.