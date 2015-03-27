Police Warn of Danger as New York Mom Goes on the Run With Her Eight Children

A New York mother is on the run with her eight children after taking them from a child protective agency Tuesday.

Police fear the children may be in danger, myFOXny.com reported, after Shanel Nadal absconded with them during a supervised visit Monday afternoon at Forestdale Inc., an Administration for Children's Services facility in Forest Hills, Queens.

Nadal, 28, does not have legal custody of the children, who range in age from 11 months to 11 years, police said. Seven of them are boys -- all named Nephra Payne -- and one is a girl, named Nefertiti Payne.

They may be with their biological father, 34-year-old Nephra Payne, police said, and traveling in a black car.

A New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Missing Child Alert was issued.

To read more on this story, see the myFOXny.com story here.

NYPD: 8 Children Taken from Queens Facility: MyFoxNY.com