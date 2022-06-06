Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

Police shoot man in Maine, officer who discharged weapon put on leave

Police shoot 25 year old man in Maine

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police shot a 25-year-old man in a confrontation after announcing a search for a man considered armed and dangerous, officials said Monday.

There was a heavy police presence Sunday evening along Main Street in Presque Isle, and smoke was seen coming from the building.

GUN TENSIONS HAVE BEEN AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH FOLLOWING THE UVALDE SHOOTINGS

The man, who was critically injured, was not immediately identified.

But Presque Isle Police said it was related a search announced earlier in the day for a 25-year-old man. The man was wanted for questioning about an incident involving a firearm.

An officer who discharged his weapon was placed on leave pending an investigation by the attorney general's office.