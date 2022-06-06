Police shoot man in Maine, officer who discharged weapon put on leave

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police shot a 25-year-old man in a confrontation after announcing a search for a man considered armed and dangerous, officials said Monday.

There was a heavy police presence Sunday evening along Main Street in Presque Isle, and smoke was seen coming from the building.

GUN TENSIONS HAVE BEEN AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH FOLLOWING THE UVALDE SHOOTINGS

The man, who was critically injured, was not immediately identified.

But Presque Isle Police said it was related a search announced earlier in the day for a 25-year-old man. The man was wanted for questioning about an incident involving a firearm.

An officer who discharged his weapon was placed on leave pending an investigation by the attorney general's office.