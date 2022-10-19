Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons
Published

Police searching for missing Princeton University student last seen early Friday

Princeton University warns students of increased police presence, including with drones, helicopters and watercraft, in search for missing student

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New Jersey authorities and Princeton University public safety officials are utilizing drones, helicopters and watercraft in their search for a 20-year-old rising star student who has not been seen since early Friday morning. 

Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old from the Cleveland, Ohio area, has been missing since around 3 a.m. Friday, when she was spotted in the area of the Scully Hall dormitory on Princeton University’s campus, the Princeton, New Jersey, Police Department said in a press release.

Ewunetie was described as being 5-foot-4 inches tall and about 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. 

MISSING GEORGIA TODDLER QUINTON SIMON: POLICE LINK BABY TO 'SPECIFIC DUMPSTER,' PORTION OF LANDFILL

A LinkedIn profile that appeared to belong to the missing woman paints the picture of a rising star who spent two summers as a business analyst for McKinsey & Company in Ohio. She attended Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland and received a full scholarship to the prestigious Ivy League school, the school proudly announced in 2020. 

She also attended an eight-week summer program at Stanford University, her LinkedIn shows, and held an internship with Bank of America the summer before her freshman year.

There was no update regarding the search for Ewunetie as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, when the university warned students of "an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus including the use of a helicopter, drones and watercraft."

According to The Daily Princetonian, students received a notification just before 9:20 p.m. Monday describing how Ewunetie was reported missing and had last been seen near the residence hall where she lived. 

MISSING KENTUCKY MOM CRYSTAL ROGERS: FBI RETURNS TO FARM WHERE WOMAN WAS LAST SEEN

Anne Caswell-Klein, dean of the university’s New College West, where Ewunetie was a student, wrote in an email to the community saying Ewunetie had "not been in touch with her family or friends in several days," the school newspaper reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are urging anyone with information regarding Ewunetie’s whereabouts to contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 