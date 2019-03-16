Police searching for man wanted for murder of his second wife, reinvestigating death of first wife

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for murder after his wife was found dead 30 miles from the couple's North Carolina home.

The whereabouts of Rexford Lynn Keel Jr., 57, are currently unknown and a warrant has been issued for his arrest for first-degree murder. His wife, 38-year-old Diana Alejandra Keel, was reported missing by her daughter on March 9 after learning she had not showed up for her job as an emergency room nurse for several days. Her body was discovered three days later by Department of Transportation employees who were working along a remote road about 30 minutes away from Nashville, N.C.

Police say they are now reinvestigating the death of Keel's first wife, Elizabeth Edward Keel, who died in 2006 at the same house Keel lives in today. Her death was ruled as an accident and thought to be the result of a fall on the corner of the concrete steps in front of the house.

It is not yet known how Diana Keel died, but an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday and her death was ruled as a homicide.

NORTH CAROLINA MAN CHARGED IN QUADRUPLE COLD CASE MURDERS FROM 2008

NORTH CAROLINA WOMAN KILLED IN MYSTERIOUS ANIMAL ATTACK, POLICE SAY

Keel was questioned on Tuesday in connection with the discovery of his wife's body. He said that he had not seen her since Friday and that it wasn't uncommon for her to leave their home for long periods of time. He was released without charge.

As authorities continue to search for Keel, they have advised that he is driving a gold 1998 Chevy pickup truck with the North Carolina license plate BBM-9232.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The most difficult aspect of this case is a 10-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter are without their mother,” Sheriff Keith Stone said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Detectives are reportedly working with the FBI to find Keel and find out the truth about what happened to his wives.

Fox News' Elizabeth Zwirz contributed to the reporting of this story.