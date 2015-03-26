Police Search for Gunman Who Allegedly Opened Fire on Girlfriend in D.C. Suburb

next Image 1 of 2

A manhunt is under way for a gunman who allegedly opened fire on his girlfriend with a high-powered rifle before fleeing the scene in a Washington, D.C., suburb, police said Tuesday.

Montgomery County police are searching for 32-year-old Joshua Prince, who allegedly fired at least one shot at his girlfriend at 7:15 a.m. in Bethesda, Md.

Authorities said Prince, who is considered armed and dangerous, is driving a black, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with Maryland license plate number 27992M5.

Two nearby schools -- Walter Johnson High School and Tilden Middle School -- were placed on lockdown as police searched the area for Prince. Ramps to and from Interstate 270 in the area remain closed.

Court records show that Prince's girlfriend, who was not injured in the incident, filed a restraining order against him last week, WTOP.com reports.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area. They said no one should approach the suspect and should instead call 911.

