Police Search California Landfill for Body of Pregnant Teen

FONTANA, Calif. -- California police are searching a landfill for the body of a pregnant high school student who vanished two weeks ago and may have been killed by her boyfriend.

Investigators dug through debris Monday at Mid-Valley Landfill in Rialto.

Police Sgt. Billy Green says the boyfriend of 18-year-old Anyssia Escamilla told investigator he killed her in Fontana and put her body in a trash can. Trash from Fontana was taken to the landfill.

Eighteen-year-old Jesus Avitia Jr. was arrested Friday and remained jailed Monday without bail.

Escamilla was reported missing May 11 after she failed to return home from high school.

Police say Escamilla was three months' pregnant with Avitia's child. She also had a 3-year-old son.