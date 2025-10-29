Police say they're 'tired' of Dem cities spending billions on illegal aliens over cops: law enforcement group

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A police group says that law enforcement in Democratic-run cities and states across the country are "tired" of seeing local politicians supporting illegal immigrants rather than attempting to address key issues they're dealing with, such as being understaffed and underfunded.

New York City alone was projected to spend more than $8.9 billion on illegal immigrants in 2024 and 2025, according to the Fiscal Policy Institute. According to the report, that funding went toward housing and support for illegal immigrants.

The Illinois Policy Institute estimated that the state has spent over $2.5 billion on care for illegal immigrants since 2021. Most of the costs came from health care, and costs vastly exceeded initial estimates, the institute claimed.

In 2022 and 2023 alone, Chicago spent around $255 million on costs for illegal immigrants such as housing, food, clothing and other care, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

During one city council meeting in December 2024, one Chicago resident said she was fed up with the mass amounts of funding for illegal immigrants and wanted it to stop.

"I got a great way what we can do with this budget. First, let's start with cutting off illegals getting free everything, free housing, free schooling, free food. Yeah, let's start with that. That'll save us a lot of money," one woman said to Mayor Brandon Johnson.

National Police Association Spokeswoman Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith told Fox News Digital that law enforcement officers view the funding as unnecessary when their agencies are already understaffed, using Chicago as one example.

"It's very frustrating for law enforcement," she said. "There are so many financial resources spent toward illegal aliens, as well as all the political capital that is being spent right now in Chicago in support of illegal aliens."

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is already nearly 1,000 officers down and its superintendent said city administrators asked him to come up with $98 million in budget cuts, according to ABC 7.

"We still have a lot of work to do. We're going in the right direction," CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling said. "It's going to take some time, and we just have to make sure that our department is properly staffed to get that done."

Fox News Digital reached out to the mayor of Chicago for comment.

Smith said the billions of dollars being spent on illegal immigrants should be redirected toward items such as police training and recruitment, which would help cities combat crime.

"They are tired of supporting illegal aliens and they are tired of hearing their politicians demonize law enforcement and ignore their needs," Smith said. "Our government system was not designed to be able to support millions of people from other countries, especially at a time when we have so many people who are citizens of the United States and are really in need of assistance."