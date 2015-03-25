Police say NJ boy, 4, found with dead mom may have been neglected before her death

Police say a 4-year-old boy found in an apartment with the decomposing body of his mother weighed only 26 pounds and may have been neglected.

Police Director Daniel Zieser says the boy weighed well below the normal 40 or so pounds for a child that age and may have been "improperly cared for" before his mother died.

The boy couldn't open the refrigerator, so he was eating from a bag of sugar. He remained hospitalized Wednesday.

His mother, 38-year-old Kiana Workman of New York City's Brooklyn borough, was discovered dead Tuesday on the floor of her bedroom in an apartment complex in Union Township. Because the chain lock was on, police say, the toddler couldn't get out. The apartment belongs to her mother.

Officers, called to investigate an odor, kicked the door in.