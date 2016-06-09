Police: Robbery suspect chopped with cleaver at restaurant

Police in Virginia say a restaurant worker's husband chopped a suspected armed robber with a cleaver to get him out of the shop.

The Virginian-Pilot (http://bit.ly/219J4F0 ) reports police records say 19-year-old Jabrie Brown entered Crazy Wings with a gun Sunday and demanded money from a cashier and a customer.

Records say the cashier tried wrestling the gun from Brown as he was putting the customer's money in his pocket. That's when police say the cashier's husband came from the kitchen and chopped Brown's shoulder with the cleaver, leaving two deep wounds.

Brown fled with the money but was later found and taken to a hospital.

He has since been taken into custody on charges of robbery and use of a firearm in a felony.

It's unclear whether Brown has an attorney.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com