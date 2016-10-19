Police review officer's struggle with woman shown on video

Police in Virginia Beach are conducting an internal review after an officer was captured on video struggling with a woman on the ground as he handcuffed her.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that an officer responded to a call about a disorderly person at the Four Sails Resort Hotel on Monday and arrested 24-year-old Shakema Mitchell of Virginia Beach. Police say Mitchell freed herself from handcuffs and didn't cooperate as the officer re-handcuffed her. Mitchell was charged with public intoxication and released Tuesday.

Media outlets report that Lauren Etheridge posted video of the struggle to Facebook, saying she saw the officer yank Mitchell from the cruiser and smash her head into the ground.

Court records list Mitchell's race as black. Police didn't release the officer's name or race.