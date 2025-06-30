Police reveal contents of mysterious black packages that washed up on pristine Florida beach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Yosemite Sam would said: "What in tarnation??"

A beachgoer in the Sunshine State happened upon an unusual discovery while enjoying a day on the sand over the weekend.

Twenty-five mysterious black packages — each with an image of famous cartoon character Yosemite Sam — washed ashore on a Florida Panhandle beach on Sunday, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The bricks contained a whopping $500,000 worth of cocaine, police said.

"While enjoying our beautiful beaches, if you come across any square groupers, PLEASE call us immediately and DO NOT touch suspicious packages," the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. "The contents could be extremely harmful. We’re here if you need us."

Authorities subsequently confiscated the drugs and logged them into evidence. However, it's not clear where the packages of drugs came from.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The incident comes three days after a bundle of cocaine washed up on an Alabama shore, according to authorities.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office received reports of suspicious packages located on the sands of the Fort Morgan Peninsula on Thursday, police said.

Upon arriving on the beach, deputies retrieved the 150-pound packages and later determined they contained 50 individually wrapped kilos of cocaine, according to the department.

"It is not uncommon for additional bundles of illicit contraband to surface," the department said in a social media post, adding, "we ask the public not to open bundles or packages, as they could contain hazardous chemicals or dangerous drugs."

The sheriff’s office subsequently contacted the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to take over the case, according to the department’s statement.

HSI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.