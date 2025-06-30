Expand / Collapse search
Drugs

Police reveal contents of mysterious black packages that washed up on pristine Florida beach

Florida beachgoer finds 25 black packages in Walton County with contents worth $500K

Julia Bonavita
Published
What is behind the cocaine surge across the globe? Video

What is behind the cocaine surge across the globe?

Former DEA Agent Wes Tabor has the latest on global drug cartels on 'The Will Cain Show.'

As Yosemite Sam would said: "What in tarnation??"

A beachgoer in the Sunshine State happened upon an unusual discovery while enjoying a day on the sand over the weekend. 

Twenty-five mysterious black packages — each with an image of famous cartoon character Yosemite Sam — washed ashore on a Florida Panhandle beach on Sunday, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The bricks contained a whopping $500,000 worth of cocaine, police said.

UK AUTHORITIES SEIZE COCAINE WORTH MORE THAN $130 MILLION FROM A SHIP AT LONDON PORT

Cocaine with a cartoon character on the package that washed up on a Florida shore

Nearly half a million dollars worth of cocaine wrapped in packages with famous cartoon character Yosemite Sam washed up on a Florida beach on Sunday, June 29, 2025, according to police.  (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

"While enjoying our beautiful beaches, if you come across any square groupers, PLEASE call us immediately and DO NOT touch suspicious packages," the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. "The contents could be extremely harmful. We’re here if you need us."

Authorities subsequently confiscated the drugs and logged them into evidence. However, it's not clear where the packages of drugs came from.

Florida beach

Beaches in Walton County, Florida, feature pristine sugar-white sand and are a popular tourist destination in the summer months. (iStock)

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

SAN DIEGO AUTHORITIES ARREST 3 NONCITIZENS ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED IN TRANSPORTING MORE THAN $5M WORTH OF METH

Cocaine that washed up on an Alabama beach

Alabama authorities discovered a package containing 50 individually wrapped kilos of cocaine and weighing approximately 150 pounds on a Fort Morgan Peninsula beach on Thursday, June 26, 2025.  (Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident comes three days after a bundle of cocaine washed up on an Alabama shore, according to authorities. 

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office received reports of suspicious packages located on the sands of the Fort Morgan Peninsula on Thursday, police said. 

Upon arriving on the beach, deputies retrieved the 150-pound packages and later determined they contained 50 individually wrapped kilos of cocaine, according to the department.

AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES INTERCEPT OVER A TON OF COCAINE WORTH $400M

Cocaine that washed up on an Alabama beach

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has handed over the investigation to Homeland Security after packages containing 50 individually-wrapped kilos of cocaine washed up on an Alabama shore on Thursday, June 26, 2025.  (Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office)

"It is not uncommon for additional bundles of illicit contraband to surface," the department said in a social media post, adding, "we ask the public not to open bundles or packages, as they could contain hazardous chemicals or dangerous drugs." 

The sheriff’s office subsequently contacted the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to take over the case, according to the department’s statement. 

HSI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.