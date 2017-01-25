Police: Protester climbs crane at DC construction site
WASHINGTON – Police say a protester has climbed a crane at a construction site in downtown Washington that's just a few blocks from the White House.
Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Aquita Brown says police responded to the area of 15th and L streets in northwest Wednesday morning for a disorderly person. Police say 15th Street is closed between L and M streets.
Brown says a protester climbed a crane and refused to allow workers to work in the area.