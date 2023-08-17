Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma

Police say possible murder-suicide left 5 Oklahoma City family members dead, including 3 children

The suspected shooter is believed to be the adult male, who was married to the woman who died

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
close
Oklahoma man tackles suspect running from police Video

Oklahoma man tackles suspect running from police

Oklahoma man tackles suspect involved in police pursuit (Tulsa Police)

Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a possible murder-suicide after police said a shooting Wednesday night left five victims dead, including three children.

According to FOX 25 Oklahoma City, a family member visited a residence near Melrose Lane and Rockwell, where they found several other family members dead, including one adult female and three children. A male adult who shot himself was initially hospitalized, but he has since died, police said.

Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspected shooter is believed to be the adult male, who was married to the woman who died, police said.

OKLAHOMA MAN SURVIVES AFTER HE’S STABBED IN THE HEAD WITH A FLAGPOLE AT SONIC DRIVE-IN RESTAURANT

Police lights at night

Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a quadruple murder that is believed to have been an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night, Aug. 16, 2023. (KOKH)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Oklahoma City Police Department for additional information, but a response was not immediately received.

The home, police tape

Oklahoma City police said an adult female and three children were among the deceased victims. (KOKH)

One of the children was initially found alive and was transported to the hospital, where they later died, FOX 25 reported.

OKLAHOMA POLICE NAB TEENAGER ACCUSED OF DEFRAUDING CAR DEALERSHIP OUT OF $100K: REPORT

A view of the front entrance

Authorities in Oklahoma City said a family member visited the home where they found several families members had been shot. (KOKH)

The home, a porch light

The Oklahoma City Police Department is leading the investigation into the fatal shooting. (KOKH)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Videos taken at the scene show many officers and crime scene investigators walking in and out of the home, with crime tape surrounding the premise.

An investigation into the shooting, led by the Oklahoma City Police Department, remains ongoing.