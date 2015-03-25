Police: Ohio infant apparently killed by family dogs trying to play with her

Authorities say a 3-month-old Ohio girl is dead after she was bitten by the family's dogs.

Police say Mia Gibson was bitten inside the family's Columbus condo Tuesday morning. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sgt. Steven Little tells The Columbus Dispatch the family's two Shiba Inus didn't appear to have attacked the baby, but rather were playing with her. Little the girl had been on the couch with her father an apparently fell to the floor as her father slept.

Police say the girl had been born prematurely and was brought home from the hospital around Thanksgiving. They're calling her death an accident.

Columbus police say it doesn't appear the parents will be charged county prosecutors will review the case.