'Multiple' police officers shot in Cedar Park, Texas, suspect barricaded inside home

Multiple police officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home in Cedar Park, Texas, according to the local department.

The department's Twitter account said officers had responded to a call at home off Natalie Cove, about 25 miles north of Austin. The suspect barricaded inside the home following the shots and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

Cedar Park Police pleaded with residents to stay inside their home during the situation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.