Police: George Zimmerman's estranged wife calls saying he threatened her, her dad with gun.

George Zimmerman's wife has called police to her father's house, saying the former neighborhood watch volunteer who was acquitted of murder threatened her with a gun.

Lake Mary Police Chief Steve Bracknell says Shellie Zimmerman called police shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

Bracknell says Zimmerman hasn't been arrested and officers are at the house trying to determine what happened.

Shellie Zimmerman filed for divorce last week.

In the divorce petition, Shellie Zimmerman says she and her husband separated a month after Zimmerman was acquitted of any crime for fatally shooting Trayvon Martin last July.

Zimmerman's acquittal led to protests nationwide.