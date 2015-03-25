Police: Florida mother fatally shot 17-month-old daughter before turning gun on herself

Police in coastal Florida are investigating after they say a mother shot her 17-month-old daughter and then turned the gun on herself.

A Sarasota police officer reported going to the family's home Sunday morning and hearing the father repeat, "She shot our baby."

A police report released Tuesday says authorities found 35-year-old Sarah Harnish lying face down in the doorway in a pool of blood, still holding a gun.

The 17-month-old baby, Josephine Boice, was lying in bed shot in the temple, but was still breathing. She later died at the hospital.

A police statement says the child's father returned home from a scooter ride before 10 a.m. and heard shots fired and called 911.

No one else was inside the home when it happened. No other details were released and it's unclear what prompted the shooting.