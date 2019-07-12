Police find human leg, other body parts in Coney Island beach

A human leg was found Thursday in Coney Island — and cops believe there’s even more remains stuck in a jetty next to the aquarium, according to police sources.

“We think there may be more,” a source told The Post. “They can see it’s in [the rocks].”

Authorities had been alerted to the body parts by a recreational diver, who spotted them on Saturday. They tried recovering the remains later that day, but conditions were too bad.

NYPD divers went back Thursday and discovered a left leg stuck in the rocks near West Fifth Street, not far from the New York Aquarium, sources said. A set of keys were also found.

The other body parts were spotted nearby, but sources said the divers were unable to retrieve them. They plan to go back sometime over the weekend.

