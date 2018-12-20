Escapee from Ohio booking center found soaking in hot tub at senior facility, authorities say

A female suspect being booked on drug-possession charges was later found soaking in the hot tub of a senior living community in Ohio on Tuesday, several hours after she fled from custody, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect – whom authorities identified as 34-year-old Autum Satterfield – was reportedly still wearing her yellow jail outfit when authorities found her.

SOUTH CAROLINA PRISON ESCAPEE SHOT DEAD BY FEMALE HOMEOWNER, OTHER JAIL-BREAKER CAPTURED, COPS SAY

Satterfield allegedly fled from a booking center on Route 23 in Waverly around 4 p.m., the Columbus Dispatch reported. Her flight prompted a joint-search by Pike sheriff's deputies, Waverly police, the State Highway Patrol and local fire departments, the report said.

Authorities found Satterfield nearly three hours later after a 911 caller reported a woman sitting in the hot tub of a senior community’s activity center in Waverly.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the woman ended up there.

The sheriff’s office said the woman is being charged with felony escape in addition to the initial charges for alleged heroin possession.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.