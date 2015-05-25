Police chief says he will fire Los Angeles rookie officer wanted after fatal off-duty shooting

The Los Angeles police chief says he will fire a rookie officer who is being sought in the killing of a man during a fight in suburban Pomona while the officer was off-duty.

Chief Charlie Beck said Tuesday that paperwork has been filed to terminate Henry Solis.

Pomona police on Monday issued an arrest warrant for Solis and said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Beck urged Solis to turn himself in.

The chief said the fact that Solis is not cooperating with investigators and has not showed up for work is reason enough to fire the 27-year-old.

Solis is suspected of shooting 23-year-old Salome Rodriguez early Friday during a fight outside a bar east of Los Angeles.

Solis' Volkswagen Jetta was found Sunday about four blocks from the site where the shooting occurred.