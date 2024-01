Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Houston Police announced on Tuesday that charges were filed against a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man while he was cooking for the homeless in 2022.

In a statement, police said Raishard Jamal Potts, 23, was charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Terrance Lewis.

Authorities say Lewis had been at a co-worker’s apartment on June 15, 2022. They both worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food for homeless people in the city, police stated.

According to police, Lewis had been cooking and then went outside to throw away trash. While he was walking back to the apartment, authorities said someone fired shots at Lewis from the parking lot.

When officers arrived, Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police said there was no known motive for the shooting.

Police added that Potts was already in the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge.