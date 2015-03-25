Police: 2 hurt near Chicago area store when police fire on car dragging officer

Police say an officer responding to a shoplifting report at a Chicago area store Thanksgiving evening shot the driver of a car that was dragging another officer outside.

Police Chief Mark Turvey in suburban Romeoville told a news conference one officer chased a man who ran from a Kohl's store Thursday night and jumped in the car's passenger seat. He says that officer partly entered the car when the driver pulled off, dragging him some distance.

Turvey says a backup officer fired two or three shots when the driver refused orders to halt, wounding the driver in the shoulder. He says the dragged officer suffered a shoulder injury.

He said two people in the car and a third in the store were arrested.

A Kohl's spokesperson didn't immediately return calls.