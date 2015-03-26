Polar bear, seals moved to St. Paul zoo after Minnesota floods

The polar bear and seals that escaped their exhibits at the flooded Lake Superior Zoo have been moved to a St. Paul zoo.

Animal care experts say the move to Como Park Zoo is in the best interest of the animals while zookeepers in Duluth deal with flood issues. Four Como zookeepers drove to Duluth late Wednesday to retrieve the two harbor seals and polar bear.

About a dozen animals in the barnyard exhibit died when flood waters the engulfed the zoo early Wednesday. After Feisty the seal was found on a city street, zoo employees were called in and began searching for animals in the dark.

Berlin the polar bear was found on a rock wall that encloses her exhibit. Another escaped seal was found on a walking path.