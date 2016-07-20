PokDriver Hits Cop Car (Video)

You have likely heard about all of the trouble that Pokémon Go has caused since its release on July 6 -- but this incident takes the cake.

Related: The 5 Most Ridiculous Pokémon Go Stories of the Week

The Baltimore police department posted this video Tuesday night after a driver playing Pokémon Go crashed into a parked police cruiser.

The man is seen getting out of the car saying, “That’s what I get for playing this dumb ass game.”

Related: 8 Weird Reasons Pokémon Go Isn't the Game Craze We're Used To

And he’s right, it’s pretty bad, but he apparently isn’t the only one who’s been playing the augmented reality game behind the wheel. Transportation departments around the country are warning people that playing Pokémon Go while driving is dangerous.

Police departments are also getting on board, noting the dangers of playing in the driver’s seat.

A push notification within the game warns players to watch their surroundings

If you absolutely must play Pokémon Go in the car, actor Daniel Franzese has a solution: