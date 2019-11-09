Plane crashes in Texas after slowing down to dump 350 gallons of pink water in gender reveal stunt, officials say

A recent plane crash in Texas that resulted in “substantial damage” to the aircraft and at least one injured person was caused by a gender reveal stunt gone wrong, officials said in a report Friday.

An Air Tractor AT 602 crashed on Sept. 7 in Turkey, a small city just 90 miles west of the Oklahoma border, after slowing down too much in order to dump out “350 gallons of pink water” as a part of a gender reveal, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The pilot reportedly told officials that they were maneuvering at a low altitude when the plane “got too slow,” causing it to aerodynamically stall before crashing.

“The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage, right wing, and empennage,” the NTSB report read.

A Federal Aviation Administration inspector also reported that there were two people aboard the single seat plane.

The pilot sustained minor injuries and the second passenger was unharmed.

A 56-year-old woman in Iowa died last month after getting struck by debris from an explosion at a gender reveal party.