Arizona

Plane crashes in desert near Arizona-Nevada border

A pilot died after his plane crashed in Arizona.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A pilot has died after his plane crashed in Arizona, near the Nevada border, on Sunday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Around 4 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a call about an aircraft being down, about five miles outside Bullhead City.

First responders reported seeing heavy smoke near the power lines upon arrival at the crash site.

The pilot, who was in critical condition at the scene, succumbed to his injuries at a Las Vegas hospital. 

Deadly plane crash in Arizona

Pilot is killed in plane crash in Arizona. (The Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies also received information stating that the pilot reported having engine trouble after taking off from the Sun Valley-Bison-Fort Mohave Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash. 

Runway Incident Boston

A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, on March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The identity of the pilot has not yet been released. 

