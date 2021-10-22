Alaska Seaplanes aircraft crashes on takeoff

A small plane taking off from an Alaskan airport Friday crashed on takeoff, authorities said.

The Alaska Seaplanes aircraft had six people on board – five passengers and a pilot, airline spokesman Andy Kline told Fox News.

The single-engine Cessna 208B crashed at the end of Runway 8 around 8:50 a.m. local time while departing Juneau International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The aircraft was en route to Skagway. No injuries were reported but the aircraft was damaged, Kline said.

"They were all able to exit (the plane) immediately. They're all in good spirits, remarkably good spirits I would say," he said. "We don’t quite know what happened. Upon takeoff, they ended up not being able to get in the air properly so they ended up back on the runway and came to a halt.

Alaska Seaplanes is a commuter airline for southeast Alaska and provides chapter and freight flights on wheeled and floatplanes. The airline grounded its remaining flights for Friday and is expected to resume operations Saturday, Kline said.

The cause of the crash has not been determined but Alaska Seaplanes is cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), he said.

The NTSB told Fox News it was too early to comment on the matter. The damaged aircraft was one of four the airline has in its fleet.

Fox News has reached out to the airport but has not heard back.