Plains and South could see yet another major winter storm this week

As heavy precipitation continues to impact much of the western United States, the Great Plains and America's South will be subjected to even more winter storm conditions this week.

Heavy snow is forecast for the Northern and Central Plains beginning Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

STORM SYSTEMS MOVE INLAND IN THE WEST, MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES IN GEORGIA

As temperatures drop, a system over the Northern Plains will dump a few inches of powder into Wednesday as the low-pressure front turns southeast.

While a wintry mix coats the southern Plains, thunderstorms heading north from the Gulf of Mexico will soak the Lonestar State, eventually moving east and strengthening across the Deep South by the weekend.

The chance of snow in the South typically increases in January, according to The Weather Channel.

Nevertheless, the East Coast -- which has also been subject to soggy and freezing conditions over the holidays -- will see milder weather. Near the Canadian border, temperatures will rise above freezing during the afternoon.

Light snow may also be possible across the Northeast, western Appalachians and Great Lakes.

In addition, the NWS predicts even more "active" weather systems will move eastward across the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible by Thursday morning.

The Olympic and Cascade mountains, as well as Colorado's Rockies and Sierras, may see increased avalanche danger, as an extra 6 to 12 inches of snowfall later Tuesday.