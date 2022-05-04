Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Plains, Mississippi Valley will see severe weather, thunderstorms

Cooler-than-average temperatures will bring snow to the Rockies

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will strike the Plains again on Wednesday, also moving across the Mississippi Valley.  

NEW MEXICO FIRES EXPECTED TO SPREAD AS RESIDENTS FLEE

Plains rain forecast

Plains rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding rainfall will all be possible.  

Mississippi Valley rain forecast

Mississippi Valley rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Cooler-than-average temperatures behind the system will bring snow to the northern and central Rockies, while the temperatures are more like summer for the South.

Severe storm threat

Severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is a critical fire danger over sections of the southern Rockies, where breezy, dry and warm weather will help to fuel and possibly spread wildfires.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.