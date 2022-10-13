Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pets
Published

Pit bull kidnapped in armed robbery in DC, police ask for public assistance

Stolen dog described by police as 5-month-old female pit bull mix

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Stranger stabs puppies in knife attack, killing one, injuring the other Video

Stranger stabs puppies in knife attack, killing one, injuring the other

Police in Michigan are looking for man who stabbed two puppies, killing one. Story by FOX 2 Detroit. (Courtesy of Veronica Taylor)

Washington, D.C.. police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a stolen dog in an armed robbery.

The robbery took place on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in northeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The suspect approached the owner and the dog, showed a handgun and demanded the dog. The owner gave the animal to the suspect.

HURRICANE IAN DISPLACED SCORES OF PETS IN FLORIDA: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

A pit bull

A pit bull (Metropolitan Police Department)

The suspect reportedly ran from the scene with the dog while the owner chased after them.

OKLAHOMA POLICE REUNITE WOLFDOG WITH OWNER: 'LIKE A CUDDLY PUPPY'

The handgun was fired in the direction of the owner, and the suspect got away. No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Genesis, a 5-month-old pit bull, was stolen in Washington, D.C.

Genesis, a 5-month-old pit bull, was stolen in Washington, D.C. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The dog stolen was a 5-month-old female pit bull mix named Genesis. She is brindle in color with a white spot on her chest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

D.C. police requested that anyone with knowledge of this case to call 202-727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who can help provide information.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 