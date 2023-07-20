Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Pilot dies after small plane crashes into field in western Missouri

MO investigation into the cause of the crash will be carried out by the FAA and NTSB

Associated Press
A pilot died Thursday after a small plane crashed into a field in western Missouri.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a 911 caller reported the crash at 9:37 a.m. First responders found the plane engulfed in flames in a soybean field near Kearney, a town 25 miles northeast of Kansas City.

The pilot's name has not been released. No one else was on the plane.

Missouri Fox News graphic

A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed into a field in western Missouri. The Clay County Sheriff's Office reported that the incident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said the twin-engine Piper aircraft took off from a small airport near the crash site. The plane had just fueled up, and the 140 gallons of fuel on board contributed to the fire, the office said in a news release.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the accident.