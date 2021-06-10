Phoenix crash involving tanker truck, other vehicles leaves at least 4 dead, others hurt: report

A fiery crash in Phoenix on Wednesday night involving a tanker truck left at least four people dead sent nine others to hospitals, according to a report.

At least six of those injured were in critical condition, KTVK-TV of Phoenix reported.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near 59th Street, according to KPNX-TV in Phoenix.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Emergency vehicles from Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Mesa responded to the scene, KTVK reported.

It was unclear how long the stretch of roadway would be closed, KPNX reported.