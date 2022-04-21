Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia to drop mask mandate days after reinstating it

The city will move to 'strongly recommending' masks, but did not clarify when the mandate would lift

Tyler O'Neil
By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
close
DOJ deciding appeal of mask mandate ruling Video

DOJ deciding appeal of mask mandate ruling

Former Department of Justice prosecutor Jim Trusty explains how the DOJ will consider the appeal of the mask mandate ruling on ‘Your World.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia will end its COVID-19 indoor mask mandate less than a week after reinstating it, city health officials said Thursday night. 

The Board of Health voted Thursday to rescind the mandate, according to the city's health department. 

The department cited "decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts" of COVID-19 in a statement, the Associated Press reported. 

On Monday, April 11, the Health Department announced that Philadelphia would require face masks indoors beginning this past Monday, April 18. The city had previously ended its indoor mask mandate March 2. 

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney speaks during a news conference at Pennsylvania Convention Center as vote counting continues three days after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz 

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney speaks during a news conference at Pennsylvania Convention Center as vote counting continues three days after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz  (Reuters)

The department did not release data to justify the abrupt reversal Thursday, rather stating that more information will be provided Friday. 

Philadelphia had been the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate, but it faced fierce blowblack, in addition to a legal challenge.

A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus on a store front in Philadelphia, is seen Feb. 16, 2022.

A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus on a store front in Philadelphia, is seen Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

"The City will move to strongly recommending masks in indoor public spaces as opposed to a mask mandate," the health department said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The city did not clarify when the mandate would lift.

Airlines and other travel-related businesses have dropped their own face mask requirements after a federal judge in Florida blocked the Biden administration's travel mask mandate.

Tyler O'Neil is an editor at Fox News. On Twitter: @Tyler2ONeil. News tips can be sent to: tyler.oneil@fox.com.

Your Money