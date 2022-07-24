Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia teenager dies after being shot in the head

The Philadelphia teenager was shot in the head on Saturday night

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 19-year-old male died after being shot in the head on Saturday night in Philadelphia.

The shooting happened in the city's Kensington neighborhood on Saturday night just before midnight at the intersection of Weymouth and Clearfield, according to FOX 29.

Police say that 10 shell casings were recovered at the scene of the shooting, as well as a gun that was left underneath a car, according to the report.

A second individual, a 28-year-old male, was also shot and had wounds to his stomach and leg. According to police, the 28-year-old could be a possible suspect or a person of interest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A 19-year-old male died after being shot in the head on Saturday night in Philadelphia.

A 19-year-old male died after being shot in the head on Saturday night in Philadelphia. (FOX 29)

The shooting is under investigation by police, according to the report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.