Philadelphia schools: America built on a 'pyramid of hate' culminating in 'genocide'

Students in Philadelphia public schools are reportedly learning about George Floyd and a "Pyramid of Hate" that begins with societal acceptance of biased attitudes that then culminates in "Genocide."

According to leaked documents, The School District of Philadelphia has developed a curriculum that encourages students in kindergarten through second grade to discuss Floyd and Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted for his death.

The documents say teachers can suggest to students that they talk about the goals of Black Lives Matter, learn more about "bias" and get involved in local activism on racial disparities in the criminal justice system or other social justice issues.

Teachers in third through fifth grades can conduct a reading that partly reads: "On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an African American man, was killed while being arrested by the police."

Teachers can ask students: "Are you surprised to learn that police officers have used force that has killed people?" and "What are other ways that racism (or other forms of injustice) show up in our institutions (education, government, business, media, etc.) and what can we do about that?"

At the end of the lesson, the students are taught that "For many years, some police officers have hurt African Americans."

Messages to the school district were not immediately returned Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Finally, teachers are asked to discuss the "Pyramid of Hate," which illustrates the prevalence of bias, hate and oppression in society, according to screenshots of the documents. It starts off at the bottom with "Biased Attitudes" in society that then lead to "systemic discrimination" and "bias-motivated violence," which can lead to "genocide."