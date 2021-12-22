Philadelphia Police, FBI searching for alleged serial bank robber behind 7 hold-ups

Philadelphia Police and the FBI are teaming up in the hunt for an alleged serial bank robber believed to have targeted seven financial institutions in less than four months.

The robberies, which happened on Aug. 30, Sept. 2, Sept. 10, Nov. 10, Nov. 19, Nov. 29 and the most recent this past Friday, all happened in Philadelphia’s Center City neighborhood, according to the FBI. Investigators have released images of the unidentified suspect and are warning the public that he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

"In each of the robberies, he handed a teller a threatening demand note, obtained an unspecified amount of cash, and fled the area of the bank on foot," the FBI said in a statement. "After handing the teller the demand note during the September 10, 2021, robbery, he also made a verbal threat, forced his way behind the counter, grabbed money, and fled."

The suspect is described as a Black male around 6 feet in height with a thin build.

While allegedly committing the robberies, he has "worn a variety of hooded jackets, sweatshirts, and baseball caps into the banks," the FBI said, adding that "during the December 17, 2021, robbery, he wore an orange safety vest on top of his black puffy jacket."

The search comes as news has emerged that two suspects accused of committing armed robberies recently in the same area were out on bail at the time of the alleged crimes, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing court records.

On Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said the city’s bail commissioners denied requests from his office to set bail against those suspects at around $1 million, the newspaper added. Instead, the men reportedly paid thousands in cash bail and were able to be freed prior to trial on charges such as illegal gun possession and drug dealing.

"That is indicative of what we’ve been talking about for a very, very long time, which is how a cash bail system utterly fails us," Krasner said, according to the Inquirer.