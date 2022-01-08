Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia police building evacuated after chemical sprayed on door: report

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or arrests

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A police precinct in Philadelphia was evacuated Friday night after an unidentified suspect entered the building and sprayed the door of the Southwest Detectives Division with a chemical agent, according to a report. 

The chemical, described as similar to pepper spray, caused officers to cough and gag at the 18th Police District at 55th and Pine and forced HAZMAT to be called, a reporter for KYW-TV of Philadelphia reported. 

AMBUSH-STYLE ATTACKS ON POLICE INCREASED 115% FROM 2020

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or arrests. 

This story is developing. 

