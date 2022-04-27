Philadelphia man sentenced to 22 years for kidnapping, stealing packages from postal workers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Philadelphia man was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for two counts of robbery of a postal worker and one count of kidnapping.

James Chandler pled guilty in September 2021 to robbing postal workers using a fake handgun on two separate occasions last year, according to Pennsylvania’s Eastern District Attorney's office.

Chandler forced the workers into their trucks and stole packages once he got inside, prosecutors said. He also hijacked the postal truck and forced a driver to take him several blocks before jumping out of the truck and fleeing on foot, they said.

"Targeting and violently assaulting employees of the United States Postal Service is a serious federal crime," said acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams. "Mail carriers provide an essential service to nearly every citizen and business, oftentimes going above and beyond to execute their duties in challenging circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Chandler terrorized two postal workers at gunpoint, and he will now spend decades behind bars for his actions."

His case was part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative which brings together all levels of law enforcement and communities they serve to reduce violent crimes and make neighborhoods safer. The organization was founded in 2017.

Chandler, 55, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison.