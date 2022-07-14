Philadelphia female teen, 14, to become second to face murder charge in traffic cone beating of elderly man

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 14-year-old female Philadelphia teenager is expected to become the second to face a murder charge after a 73-year-old man was beaten to death with a traffic cone, a report says.

The girl, who has not been publicly identified, is set to be charged with third-degree murder and criminal conspiracy in the June 24 killing of James Lambert, Fox29 Philadelphia is reporting, citing the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

Another 14-year-old teenager, Richard Jones, already faces the same charges and is being tried as an adult, the station adds.

The Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The female teen reportedly turned herself in to police on Wednesday along with a 12-year-old girl.

Police allege the older teen was seen on surveillance footage hitting Lambert twice with a traffic cone and possibly another time off-camera, Fox29 Philadelphia reports.

"My client is 14 years of age, I would ask that everyone hold judgment," her attorney, Lonny Fish, told the station.

The younger girl was released without being charged, the station also reported.

"She took a stand in that moment, and in fact, tried to push people away," that girl’s attorney, Donte Mills, told Fox29 Philadelphia. "She tried to stop them from attacking Mr. Lambert."

The motive for the killing remains unclear.