Person dies from coronavirus in Washington state, first in the US, health officials say

Health officials in Washington confirmed Saturday that one person has died from coronavirus, marking the first disease-related death in the U.S.

Seattle and King County Public Health officials issued a vague media advisory announcing the first COVID-19 death in the U.S., adding that there was an undisclosed number of new cases as well.

News of the death comes on the heels of three new cases in California, Oregon and Washington in which the patients were infected by unknown means. They had not recently traveled overseas or had come into contact with anyone who had.

As of Friday, there were 62 confirmed cases in the U.S., including 44 who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship, but it's unclear what the total figure is as of Saturday afternoon.

