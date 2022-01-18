Pennsylvania men steal $3K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in broad daylight, police say

A trio of thieves in Pennsylvania stole $3,000 in merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in broad daylight on Sunday, authorities said.

The three unidentified men walked into the store located at 833 North Krocks Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, at around 2:18 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police said.

While one suspect, who was walking with a cane, was being helped by a store employee, the other two suspects unfurled black trash bags and filled them with various fragrances, according to authorities.

After filling the bags, the three suspects fled from the store in a 2021 or 2022 Toyota Highlander that had a temporary registration.

The theft comes just two months after the store was hit by five suspects who stole $20,000 in merchandise in just 40 seconds, WFMZ-TV reported.

Other Ulta Beauty stores in Pennsylvania have also reported incidents of recent theft. Thieves struck the location in Stroudsburg twice so far this year, and once in October, according to the station.

In November, another location in Spring Township, Berks County, had about $7,600 in items stolen, police told the station.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the most recent incident to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).