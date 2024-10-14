NJ Transit train operator killed, nearly two dozen injured after light rail train strikes fallen tree

A New Jersey Transit train operator was killed and nearly two dozen passengers were injured Monday after a train collided with a fallen tree on the tracks, officials say.

The fatal incident happened around 6 a.m. on the River Line near the Roebling station outside of Trenton.

"I have been briefed on an accident on the NJ Transit River Line earlier today in which the light rail struck a tree on the tracks, leading to the death of the train operator and injuring passengers," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wrote on X.

"An investigation is underway. Our prayers are with all affected by this tragic incident," he added.

NJ Transit informed Fox News Digital that "of the 42 customers on board, 23 sustained non-life-threatening injuries, mostly minor."

"The train operator is confirmed deceased. The remaining 19 passengers were accommodated by a bus. New Jersey Transit Police are on scene and investigating," a spokesperson added.

It is currently unclear what caused the tree to be on the tracks.

"River Line service continues to be suspended in both directions between Trenton and Florence stations due to downed trees across the tracks near Roebling. Substitute bus service is being provided," NJ Transit wrote on X following the incident.

The River Line branch of New Jersey Transit runs between Trenton and Camden.